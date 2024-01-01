Controversial Big Brother Naija star, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, simply known as Doyin, took to her Twitter account to share her honest opinion, addressing those who have a habit of bragging about their wealth.

Doyin, in a straightforward manner, expressed that constant bragging might be a sign that one is not as wealthy as they portray themselves to be. According to Doyin, true riches doesn’t need incessant flaunting, and those who feel the need to boast may lack the financial substance they claim to possess.

She said:

“If you feel the need to brag.. you are simply not rich enough”

Theinfong recalls that this isn’t the first time Doyin has been vocal about her opinions. In November 2023, she trended for expressing her concerns about the evolving roles of men in relationships.

She slammed the trend of men advocating for equality while also neglecting traditional provider responsibilities. Doyin questioned them, especially those claiming to be a provider while pushing for a 50-50 relationship when it comes to sharing responsibilities.