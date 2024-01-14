Popular Ghanaian influencer, Firdaus Iddrisu, better known as Shatta Bandle, revealed in a statement that he is a billionaire while urging people to be careful around him.

The social media sensation, in a video currently circulating on social media spoke about the cost of his outfit, talking about the price of his shoes and car.

In his words:

“Yes, I’m a true billionaire. I am not faking. My teeth, my cap, my rasta, my watch, my small bag, my clothing, my leg (shoe) is 98,000 million dollars. My car, 368,000 million dollars.”

“If you step on me, you’ll fall down. Don’t call my drip bluff.”

His statement has caused an uproar online as many took to his comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

Skillzguy-n: “Small bro said his small bag.”

Omotola: “if you step on me you will fall down😂,nah hin hit me.”

𒆜𝕊𝕒𝕚𝕟𝕥 𝕒𝕝𝕒𝕕𝕖𒆜: “Thank God you say my small bag.”

.dd.exe.: “Dangote get money pass Ghana G.P.”

@Dominion765: “Omo, he is rich and very down to earth.”

Alone: “Thank God say na Ghana you dey.”

philip: “I wish say I fit reply with him sticker for whatapp.”