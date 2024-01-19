A Nigerian man has created a buzz online as he take his Twitter page to remind billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy, of a post she made three years back about wanting to date a botanist just days after he graduated with first-class honors from the Department of Botany.

DJ Cuppy had, on June 21, 2021, taken to her Twitter (X) page, hinting at the possibility of wanting to get into a relationship with a botanist.

She wrote: “I want to date a botanist or geologist.”

The young man had replied the disc jockey, asking her to give him one more year for him to complete his education.

He wrote: “Give me one more year, and I’m all yours.”

Few years later, the young man shared a recent post on Twitter, revealing he is now a graduate with first-class honors from the Department of Botany at a Nigerian university.

He said: “@cuppymusic, 2 years later and a first-class honors! B.Sc. (Hons) BOTANY. Also the best graduating student, Department of Botany.”

See post below: