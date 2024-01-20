Tolanibaj, a reality TV star, believes that people pretend to enjoy marriage.

She expressed her thoughts in a post on her Instagram page.

She shared a post in which a Tweep asked what one is convinced that people are pretending to enjoy.

Quoting the post, Tolanibaj remarked that for her, what she believes most people are pretending to enjoy is marriage.

Read some reactions to this:

anyigold7 said: “Marriage is a beautiful thing and it’s a blessing…alot of people are enjoying the union called marriage…tolani bcuz ur parents didn’t enjoy marriage does not mean that alot are not enjoying marriage”

shes__precious__ said: “That’s because the PR for bad marriage is more than the PR for good marriage. There are some people really enjoying this companionship of a thing.”

iamteebecks wrote: “With the right partner it’s beautiful otherwise you will suffer physically or psychologically.”

sir_eltee wrote: “While challenges exist in marriage, many couples genuinely cherish the journey together. It’s not perfect but a lot of people genuinely find joy, companionship, and support in marriage. It’s a unique journey for each couple, and painting it with a broad brush overlooks the depth of meaningful relationships.”

See post below;