Nigerian Skit maker, FunnyBros has gifted his father brand new house as first fruit.

The comedian took to Instagram to share the good news to his fans.

Sharing photos of himself presenting the house gift to his father, FunnyBros expressed his deep gratitude and love for him.

The Influencer appreciated his dad for showing him that true strength comes from within, not just physical power.

He feels fortunate to have such a supportive and loving father figure in his life.

FunnyBros hints at his future plans and ambitions, suggesting that he will continue to achieve great things and make his dad proud.

He wrote;

“New Year Gift from me to my Dad ❤️❤️

You’ve shown me strength is not all about muscle ..

I’m Happy to have you as my Dad 😍🙏🏿

More to come Dad 💪”

