Popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu and his actress wife, Nonso Adika-Afolabi has joined a funny online trend.

This particular trends features people saying words that start with “of course I’m … “while stating a particular trait that represents what they are.

In a viral video, the couple joked about being married to each other from different tribes (Yoruba and Igbo).

Lasisi says one sign he’s married to an Igbo woman is the high bride price he paid.

“Of course I married an Igbo woman, I sold one of my organs to marry her”

His wife says one sign she’s married to a Yoruba man is how he uses locust beans (iru) in everything, even eggs!

“Of course I’m married to a Yoruba man, I use iru to cook everything even eggs” she said.

Lasisi then teased her about Igbo women being hairy by saying they share his shaving stick.

Lasisi Elenu and his wife poked fun at each other’s tribes in all good fun throughout the video.

Watch the video below;

