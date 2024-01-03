VeryDarkman, a controversial activist, has responded after reality star Pere claimed he didn’t know him in a recent interview on Phyna’s podcast.

The Big Brother Naija star was recently interviewed on Phyna’s podcast, Spill with Phyna. When asked if he had a car, Pere Egbi said he didn’t at the moment.

Despite the fact that VeryDarkman had earlier come online to boast that he was more attractive than him, Pere went on to say that he had no idea who the latter was.

Reacting to the response of Pere claiming he didn’t know him, VeryDarkMan disclosed that Pere followed him in December 2023 and sent him a message acknowledging and applauding him for fighting those who produced products without NAFDAC reg number.

He warned Pere never to downplay his integrity adding that they are not on the same level.

