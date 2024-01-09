Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adedamola Oyinlola Adefarahan, popularly known as Fireboy, has said that people needs to take it easy on artists.

Fireboy, while speaking as a guest on the Beat99Fm radio, stated that artists are also human beings that needs to grow and evolve.

He said that he is now a millionaire and his state of mind has changed hence why he cannot keep making a particular style of music as people might outgrow it overtime, stressing the importance of growth, as life is full of different phases.

His words:

“Sometimes you might think you are one person and then 50 million naira will enter your account, then you will know you are another person.”

“There are a lot of things I said I’m not going to do until I became a millionaire.

“How do you expect a 27-year-old who has seen life to make an album like LTG again with everything I’ve been through, it’s not possible, as life is full of different phases. If you are in the mood for either LTG, Apollo or Playboy, go for it, that’s why it’s called timeless music.”