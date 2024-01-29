A young Nigerian man, who had given a smart lady a lift in his car, expresses shock at the trick she pulled to get his phone number.

On the X platform, a user going by the handle @nunchucks0000 describes what happened to him after meeting a stranger.

The young man claimed that after giving two random women a ride in his car, one of them pretended to misplace her lip gloss.

The smart lady then offered to exchange contacts so she could reach out in case the young man found her lip gloss.

In his words;

“Guys!!! Something happened to me today and I am just understanding what really happened. I’m so shocked , wait I’m not very smart o😭😂.

So I picked two girls on the road while on my way back from church with my mom. So when I dropped the girls, about to drive off, one flagged me back and ran to the car, she said hasn’t seen her lipgloss, and we searched the car a bit but my mom was in a hurry so we had to go.

The babe now told me to give her my number so she will call me later to find out if I have found the lipgloss later when I got home . I didn’t even remember to search again. She just called me rn and to my greatest surprise there was never a lipgloss she just wanted my number😂.”