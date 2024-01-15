American reality star, Kim Kardashian has celebrated her second daughter, Chicago West on her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the model admitted that she wasn’t sure what to expect from raising a Capricorn girl, but Chicago has made it “easy and fun and silly”.

Kom emphasizes the ease, fun, and silliness they share, highlighting their close connection and playful nature. It creates a picture of a loving and vibrant parent-child relationship.

On her birthday, Kim Kardashian expressed her appreciation for the special bond Chicago has with her cousins and the broader family.

She wrote;

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you.

You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”

See below;

