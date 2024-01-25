Controversial reality TV star, Tolanibaj has made headlines once again as she hints at she hints at being bisexual as she revealed her soulmate to be a woman.

Tolanibaj, who is well known for being outspoken, took to her Twitter (X) page, to disclose that she has been having mixed feelings about herself as she is starting to think her soulmate is a woman.

“I’m starting to think my soulmate is a woman”.

Many took to her comment section to share their opinion on her sexuality

Sonik Baby wrote: “Come out with your full chest baby

Godwin Leo wrote: “You mean you be LGTV?

Joyce wrote: “Stop hiding it. Say it with your full chest. Nobody go beat you

Abiodun wrote: “We been know tey tey nah

Anjy Gold wrote: “Ni man dey approach her again and Neo don finally scatter the remaining. No man wants a careless talker

Dancoochie Huh wrote: “See person wey climb pulpit to give testimony to God. God cannot be mocked”.