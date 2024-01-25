Budding Nigerian singer, Shallipopi declares himself as an intelligent and great philosopher, compares himself to the legendary English playwright, Shakespeare.

The ‘Cast’ crooner took to the micro blogging platform Twitter to brag about his songwriting skills.

According to the 27-year-old, he can no longer be identified as just the Pluto president, he has evolved into being a wise tortoise.

Shallipopi pointed out how his pen game can be as complicated as that of Shakespeare as only few people can understand it when it drops.

He added that his words are so good that when he writes, Shakespeare trembles.

He said:

“From now on call me not only the president of pluto, But the wise tortoise🐢🪐 . If you pay close attention to everything I have said you would easily know I’m the greatest philosopher of our time, dropping a sentence that has a thousand meaning that only few can decode. Shallipopi dey write, Shakespeare Dey shake 🤯📖”

See reactions trailing his statement below;

@afrisagacity said: “Shallipopi, you’re actually far from the truth. Comparing yourself or your lyrics to the writings of Shakespeare is pure hallucination.”

@Officially_Kriz remarked: “Shakespeare dey learn work for where you dey boss. Can he ever think of “I start to dey bend her dey bend her like benz”. I don’t think so.

Shallipopi >>> Shakespeare”

@jujupunter stated: “U don stil go Cloud 9 again…

Shalliiiiii….”

@Ovo_himself449 commented: “Your lyrics changed my life, i became born again”