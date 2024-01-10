Daniel Regha, a well-known Twitter personality, has reacted to the ongoing back and forth between Nigerian superstar singers, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

It would be recalled that drama between the singers started when Teebillz, Tiwa Savage ex-husband called out Davido for disrespecting his family and bullying his baby mama.

The talent manager had threatened the ‘Unavailable’ crooner and also promised to teach him a lesson.

Daniel Regha, while reacting, stated that getting involved in dramas has become a regular sequence of action for Davido.

According to him, even though Teebillz didn’t go into details of what transpired between them, his comment demonstrates what Davido’s critics have been saying about him.

His words read:

“Davido keeps getting involved in drama, it’s become a pattern. Tee Billz is yet to disclose what happened, but his statements reaffirms what people who had issues with Davido have said in the past. It’s really disappointing since Davido & Tiwa’s friendship goes beyond the music industry.”

