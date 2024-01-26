Former Big Brother Naija housemate Bella Okagbue has taken to social media to call out brands and business owners who do not pay content creator well.

The brand influencer took to the micro blogging platform Twitter (X) to call attention to the lingering issue in the industry and urged brands to make sure payment of people who worked with them is their number one priority.

In her tweet, Bella Okagbue revealed the distasteful experiences she has encountered with certain brands.

She cited scenarios where brands tried not to pay her what’s owed by offering alternative forms of payment, such as “early access to unreleased products” and sending items for free in exchange for collaboration.

Bella stressed that it is high time for a change in the industry and that expecting creatives to work for free should be left behind in 2023.

She said:

“Brands need to normalise paying creatives their rate.

“You get early access to unreleased product”

“we want to send you items for free in exchange for collaboration” etc

It’s 2024, Stop asking us to work for free.”

Goodmorning everyone”

See below;