Big Brother Naija ‘level Up’ housemate, Chinenyenwa Desire Okoebo, popularly known as Chichi sends the internet agog as she roles out breathtaking pictures in celebration of her 24th birthday.

The controversial reality star, is celebrating her birthday today, January 10, 2024, and took to her verified Instagram page to declare today as world Chichi day.

Captioning her post, she wrote;

“Attention Earthlings, halt the universe! It’s World Chichi’s Day, and global festivities are in session.”

Fans and well-wishers of the reality star took to her comment section to shower prayers on her.

See some reactions below:

adunni01: “Happy birthday trophy queen 🎊 Long life and prosperity in good health and wealth. God will continue to enrich you and your brands. Many more good things to come. Shine on.”

cristalslush422: “Happy birthday beautiful you are amazing and I wish you everything good in life.”

choco_____timi_: “Happiest birthday to my golden Goddess 🏆you’re a star keep shining ✨✨✨✨I love you always and forever.”

mannequin_lordess: “You’ve been such a huge huge inspiration. I have always known that I don’t Stan nonsense and you proved it time and time again. The very best is yet to come in your life. I wish you the most amazing birthday ever. Enjoy.”

Check out her post below: