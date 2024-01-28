Popular skitmaker and content creator, Carter Efe sparks reactions online as he claims never to have seen his colleague, Sydney Talker with a woman in all the 12 years, they have known each other.

The record label boss made the revelation during a birthday party organized to celebrate Syndey Talker’s new age.

According to Carter Efe, he and Sydney Talker have known each other well over 12 years but in all this time he hasn’t seen him with a woman, hinting at his preference for guys, as he claims that Sydney usually prefers dark-skinned guys.

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

loveliness_______ said: “When they start calling him gay know that you’re the source.. This is very expensive joke”

_therealjuliet said: “Person wey fit dey talk true una go think say na cruise 🤧”

wendy_adamma said: “This is when you give your best friend the opportunity to give a speech about you 😂”

phrankiie said: “This na how best friends joke with themselves,stop crying for them,if u misinterpret am,na u know.. nothing like expensive jokes when it comes to best friends”

tobyagu5 said: “When you hv a close friend thatz jokingly plotting your downfall”

Watch him speak below: