Renowned skit creator Brain Jotter boldly shares his decision to abandon the idea of employing a crossdressing theme in his skits.

The creator of the sketch, Chukwuebuka Emmanuel Amuzie, acknowledged that he had previously crossdressed as Madam Ogadi before deciding to adopt a different persona.

During a recent interview on Channels TV’s Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Brain Jotter revealed that he stopped crossdressing because, unless done exceptionally well, it is not a sustainable approach.

He claimed that in order to be done well, crossdressing calls for a high degree of talent and commitment.

In his words;

“I have a friend who is advising me to start making content as a crossdresser. I’m not interested because I’ve tried it before.

“There was a time I was creating content with the character Madam Ogadi in a church and the audience were applauding my performances. So it got to my head and it was almost a niche for me. But then I realised that cross-dressing is not sustainable for me. I just don’t buy the idea because it won’t last. People might enjoy it once or twice, but you’re not a woman. Except you are doing it exceptionally well.

“You can’t be wearing a woman’s clothes with beards.”