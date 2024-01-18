Famous Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has expressed sadness as she bemoans the happenings in the country, Nigeria as she sends words of prayers to victims of the Ibadan explosion.

It would be recalled that two days ago, a deadly explosion had rocked the capital city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The incident had left many injured and two reportedly dead.

Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram to lament over the various sad happenings in the country, from the kidnappings to the killings, and prayed to God to grant fortitude to those who had experienced loss at the recent Ibadan explosion.

Iyabo Ojo wrote:

“It’s really sad, all the happenings going on in our dear nation……. from kidnapping to this😢 i couldn’t even watch the videos. it’s so heart-wrenching, my prayer goes out to all the family that has lost a soul or souls, may God grant them the fortitude to bear their losses and to all the affected ones getting treatment may God heal you, to those who lost properties, may God comfort you and open new blessings, your way🙏 RIP to the departed souls 🙏 💔”

