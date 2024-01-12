Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has taken a swipe at her colleague Lizzy Anjorin, as she secures the release of Lizzy’s senior wife, Folasade Olaide, who she arrested.

It would be recalled that last year, Lizzy Anjorin‘s husband, Adegboyega Lawal, had filed a lawsuit against his estranged wife, Folasade Olaide, as he accused his estranged wife of harassment, humiliation, spreading falsehood, and abuse on social media, demanding a sum of N6 million naira as damages.

Folasade had in response filed a countersuit asking the police to finish the case after Lizzy Anjorin and her husband had attacked her children and herself on social media.

Following this, Lizzy Anjorin orders the arrest of her senior wife which Iyabo Ojo intervened and sought out her release.

In the video circulating on social media, Folasade could be seen in tears as she knelt to appreciate the mother of two for securing her bail.

