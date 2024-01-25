Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has celebrated her man, Paul O’s daughter, Vanessa Okoye on her birthday.

In a heartwarming message shared on Instagram, the movie star showered Vanessa with love and blessings.

Iyabo Ojo wishes for God’s protection and blessings to always be with Vanessa Okoye.

She wrote;

“Happy birthday, my darling daughter @vanzyvanz. I wish you all the very best in life as you add another beautiful number your age, may God keep you, protect you always and may he cause his light to always shine on you, keep winning, keep shining, baby girl, love you loads, loads 🎂🍾 😘 💖 ❤️”

See below;

