MC Fish, the husband of Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has penned a sweet note to his wife on her birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of his Queen, the hypeman describe her as his companion, sunshine, queen, oga at the top (powerful woman), motivation,” and lovely wife.

MC Fish admits that words fail him when trying to describe Anita Joseph, suggesting that his love for her is so profound that it’s difficult to put into words.

He then expressed his gratitude for knowing Anita, calling it a blessing and saying he can’t compare it to anything else.

In his words;

“Happy birthday to you my companion, my sunshine , my queen , my oga at at the top, my motivation my lovely wife @realanitajoseph CEO @hourglassfashionworld .

.

Words fail me at the moment cause I have been trying to find a word to describe u and I still can’t anyways I just want u to know that I love u so much and I wish all ur heart desires . Knowing you has been a blessing to me I can’t compare 💋😍😍😍💋❤️❤️❤️.”

See below;

