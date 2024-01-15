Riches Sammy, the husband of Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus aka Ble Ble penned a sweet note to his wife on their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to his Instagram page, the entrepreneur shared beautiful photos of himself and his Queen, taken from their wedding.

The proud husband marked their wedding anniversary by praising God for blessing him with a woman like Nkiru Sylvanus .

Sammy admires her hardworking spirit, pure heart, humility, faith, intelligence, and ability to build a loving home.

According to him, he’s incredibly proud to call her his wife.

He wrote;

“Happy wedding anniversary to us, @nkirusylvanus_real

I give praise to God for blessing me with a wonderful woman , a hard-working woman , a woman with a pure heart, a humble woman , a woman that loves and puts God first before everything. A smart and intelligent woman . A home builder

A woman that I’m proud to call my wife .

I love you, Kpakpandum”

See below;

