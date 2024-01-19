Tiwi, the soon-to-be wife of Nollywood actor Kunle Remi, becomes a highlight after she broke down in tears at her traditional wedding.

The couple, who had previously shared pre-wedding photos, began the first phase of their wedding with a traditional ceremony at an undisclosed location in Lagos.

In an earlier report, the groom and his groomsmen appeared stylish in brown and white attire, with Kunle wearing a brown-like Agbada.

The bride on the other hand donned an orange traditional bridal outfit adorned with classy beads neck-piece.

A circulating video, however, highlights the emotional moment the bride shed tears while in the company of her parents.

Kunle Remi’s wife was seen sitting between her parents, shedding tears due to the overwhelming nature of their wedding. Another clip showed the bride’s father comforting her as she took the first step towards becoming Mrs Remi.

Watch the video below …