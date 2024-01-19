A young lady who received a married man’s direct message (DM) describes the unexpected and hilarious reaction she received from his wife after reporting him.

The woman going by the handle @TatyRAW used the microblogging site X to discuss her Facebook conversation with a married woman.

The woman stated that the married man had been attempting to flirt with her through her direct message but that she had to contact his wife because she could take it no longer.

“So I wrote this man’s wife this morning (thinking Im doing a good deed) and I kid you not this is what she said to me 😭😂😂😂😂,” she wrote.

Both fortunately and unfortunately, the wife expressed her admiration for her husband’s taste, calling it the finest so far.

The married woman surprisingly began to ask her out while showering her with compliments.

She said in part, “U bad as fckkkk lol at least he got good taste now. The other women he’s interacted with or even cheated with in the past been SWAMP MONSTERS. You the FIRST one to come to me that I’m actually mad he couldnt keep shit a banddddd about cuz id fuck the hell out dik you.”

