A Nigerian lady has left many shocked as she is seen using an expensive POP to renovate her rented house.

The young woman renovated her parlor and one room apartment, documenting the whole process for her TikTok fans.

The video displays the ceiling’s original condition as well as the painstaking procedure involved in replacing it with a contemporary POP design.

The young woman disclosed that she had previously used her parlor for both content creation and business operations, but she made the decision to move her attention to her room.

Due to the room’s appearance, the woman, who designs and sells women’s shoes, acknowledged that she had never before featured it in one of her videos.

The woman stated she spent a lot of money remodeling the space because she was tired of using it for both work and content creation.

She continued by saying that she rejected the notion of moving to Lagos Island, which is well-known for its attractive apartments, citing worries about the high cost of living and the bad quality of the water.

In her words;

“You don’t need to break the bank before you live in a nice apartment. Join me as I transform the look of my current apartment into a nice aesthetically pleasing apartment. This was what the ceiling looked like as you all can see, it is not giving what it’s supposed to give especially the ceiling.”

“I contacted my POP man to come and remove my old ceiling and replace it with a POP ceiling. For those of you curious to know, I live in a one-room and parlour apartment. I use my parlour for my business, I make and sell female footwear. My day one follower will know that I’ve never made a video inside my room, I’ve been using the parlour to create content and I’m tired of using the parlour which I use for my business so I decided to spice up the room aesthetic.”

Reacting, Rotiat said; “You fix a rented house pop? Will the landlord pay for it?”

Fine Paw-Paw reacted; “Like how much did the pop cost?”

Dat Jolie Madam said; “Imagine doing this and your landlord sends you out after 6 months because the house has been sold.”

Mirian Asuquo reacted; “I remember when I did a major renovation in a rented apartment I was served quit notice after I spent a whole and no refund, the landlord say e no send me renovate him space o.”

Viral ctc group said; “What country is this?”

Tahsia said; “Not everywhere on the island has bad water.”

@kate said; “You over break bank ohh.”

APRIL 7th _geh said; “Can’t be an ikwerre man house here in ph 69 your quit notice will be servers chill.”

Mille Rich reacted; “Landlord house.” “Quit notice loading.”

Segz said; “I hope you had an arrangement with the landlord as regards to the cost like a counterbalancing against your next rent payment?”

