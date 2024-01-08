A WhatsApp conversation between Mummy Zee’s husband, Abiola Adebisi, and a lady has gone viral.

The chat revealed his conversation with a ring and accessories vendor known as @Auntymuse on the X app.

Muse shared an old conversation with Mummy Zee’s husband after the lady went viral for cooking for her husband at 4 a.m.

In the chat, Abiola had messaged the vendor requesting a ring for his wife but did not continue with the purchase due to a lack of funds.

Shortly after Mummy Zee began to go viral, Muse decided to offer a new set of rings to Mummy Zee, Deborah Loveth Olaki, and her husband Abiola Adebisi.

“Abiola Adebisi I had to check if you have ever sent me a DM and Yes you did on Ring for @_Debbie_OA but you couldn’t process due to funds. I am gifting you and her Wedding set of Rings,” the vendor wrote.

Lolo first class reacted: “Of all things happening I’m so grateful that this man appreciate his wife as much as the wife does. Love is beautiful.”

Shwagdr reacted: “This niccur’s been a gaddamn loving husband all his life. I’m happy God has blessed them. They deserve each other. Good things will never leave the two of them, abegi.”

Spike added: “You didn’t gift it to them back then when they couldn’t afford it, now you are gifting it to them when they can afford it 500x over. Nigerians.”

See the post here: