A young Nigerian lady, sends the internet agog as she reveals how she turned down all her 20 dates in 2023.

In a video currently trending on social media captured the documentary of the number of dates a lady went on in a year.

The lady, while sharing the video pointed out the flaws in all the men and how it is the reason a relationship didn’t work out between them.

Her reasons include shyness, being taken to a buffet, lateness, being talkative, playboys who just wants to take her to bed and so on.

The post has since garnered mixed reactions from users who alleged that the lady was only interested in the food.

cloudboy_swaggygh stated: “Lmaoo Dont worry, This Year You Go Again!!!!”

sir_kay stated: “Do you guys understand why the first date shouldn’t be too expensive? It’s all an experiment with people’s resources and time.”

ketchup_134 opined: “You are just hungry .. you can continue this year .. don’t stop ok … Onijekuje.. Ashiere Murikan.”

___ewatomilola___ noted: “Lmaoo not the babe shamelessly commenting that there is more 😂😂😂I say ahh? Naso you na dey do for here… this is not something to brag with sha, it’s somehow 😢.”

