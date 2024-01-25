Sensational Nigerian, Simisola Kosoko better known by her stage name Simi has share a word of advise for feminists, stating clearly her understanding of the movement.

Speaking during a recent interview on the Tea With Tea podcast hosted by the media personality Taymesan, the ‘Duduke’ hitmaker shared her opinion on feminism, spotlighting its true significance for her.

She lay emphasis on the core principle of feminism, stressing the significance of granting women the freedom to make their own choices.

Simi opined that as a feminist, her sole objective is to advocate for women’s rights to make decisions independently, free from fear, societal pressures or oppression.

The beautiful songstress emphasized the importance of women having the power to choose how they want to live their lives.

She said;

“As a feminist, my goal is to fight for the woman’s right to choose not under duress, not out of fear, not because they think that’s what they have to do, but genuinely choose what they do.

“If you want to be a stay at home mum, let it be your choice. If you want to be the most submissive wife in the world, let it be your choice. If you wanna be a slay mama, let it be your choice …I feel like that’s the only way it’s genuine.”