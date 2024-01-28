The besieged Nigerian singer, Lil Frosh shares proof as he continues to fight for his freedom from guilt on the allegations of domestic abuse against his ex-girlfriend, Cute Gemini.

It would be recalled that the former DMW record label signee had his career shattered in 2021 after the domestic abuse saga with his ex-girlfriend and was off the radar until some hours ago when Cute Gemini was accused of bullying a Tiktoker.

Lil Frosh narrated what had happened between them and how the swelling on his ex-girlfriend’s face was an allergic reaction to something she had ate, he denied the allegations of domestic abuse.

He shared a photo to backup his claims as he continues to plead to Davido to give him a second chance.

He said:

“See how everything started on her face,it started with a reaction that caused a boil, we even went to the pharmacy to check what happened to her.

“Sadly after medications the conditions worsened and when it became really big they turned the story that I hit her, and presented these pictures as evidence.

“I tried to explain nobody wanted to hear me out, that was the peak of my career, I begged they refused to stop, they collected money and left me empty, NO LABEL, NO LOVE, turned my fans against me, turned Nigerians against me, at a point I almost ended it all, seeing the people I started music with become way bigger than me,my life was a bad news, no motivation anywhere, please guys help me beg @davido for a second chance.”