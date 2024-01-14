Liquorose Afije, a famous reality star, confuses fans by striking a pose with a look-alike with whom she shares a superb appearance.

The famous dancer who appeared on one of the seasons of Big Brother Naija shared stunning photos with a look-alike.

In the photos shared on the image-sharing platform, Instagram, Liquorose and the said look-alike rocked different black outfit designs but looked the same.

Aside from the difference in their heights, the duo looked like twins from the same mother, according to fans who struggled to identify the real Liquorose.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “The other night 😉… DO we really look alike?”

See reactions below:

funkejenifaakindele quizzed: “Who is Liquorose pls. I’m confused.”

officiallrosie noted: “I know you are the one on the left but God this resemblance is too much, Jezzzzzz.”

thearinolao penned: “I thought it was AI… what’s happening 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫.”

goldiedabosslady wrote: “U didn’t tell me u are a twin 👯‍♀️ now I’m confused who is you 🤷‍♀️.”

thegossipgirlgeng said: “My Nunu 😍😍 my fellow shortie😂 I can never confuse you with no one my love 😍 but that lady is serving😍😍😍.”