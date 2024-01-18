Spyro, a prominent singer, shares his observations after one year at the top of the music industry.

The musician, who rose to prominence with his hit song “Who’s your guy” about a year ago, reflected on how those at the top treat the bottom.

According to him, most of the people at the top do not want those at the bottom to come up and join them there.

He said that those at the top would even fight you when you get there just because they don’t want you to be on the same level with them.

Spyro wrote:

“It’s been about a year on top and one major thing I have realised is that majority of the people at the top dont want the ones below to join them and let me shock you,most of them hate it when you break free to move up so they fight you even when you get there but I have come to declare to someone today .. AS GOD LIVES ,YOU WILL MOVE UP AND STAY UP THIS YEAR A but you sef fight o ,NO GREE FOR ANYBODY WEY NO GREE FOR YOU.”

Read some reactions:

mo__andra said: “My brother no be today. This matter don tey weye start ~ The prayer be say, the God wey do am for you, make e do am for me too and you reading this”

marvy_mahy said: “No lie at all, they want to remain there hence they keep oppressing and bullying!”

big_confirmer wrote: “He Dey On Top? Abi Na On Top Of Chair He Dey Talk?”

tenovertenautos said: “It’s every sector… they say “bigger u I pray bro” on every of ur achievements. But get scared and worried when the wins keep coming”

usher_rayy84 asked: “Which top this one dey ?”

