In a heartwarming display of support, Teebillz, the ex-husband of Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage took to Instagram to celebrate her recent achievement.

Recall that the music diva just made her acting debut in a movie called “Water and Garri” on Amazon Prime Video!

This is a big deal for her, and even though Tiwa Savage is no longer married to Teebillz anymore, he’s super proud of her.

Taking to Instagram, Teebillz revealed that he and their son, Jamil are proud of her.

He also told her to keep shining and achieving, and that they love her unconditionally “for free”

He wrote, “Keep shining in grace Mama J @Tiwasavage. I and Jamil are so proud of you…we love you for free”.

