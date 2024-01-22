Popular Media personality Solomon Buchi has advised a Twitter user who inquired about the importance of marrying a virgin.

Solomon Buchi in his response, claimed that virgins have the lowest divorce rates, citing a 65% probability of having a happy marriage for women who married as virgins.

Solomon Buchi went on to share his understanding from the Institute for Family Studies, claiming that the non virgins ones are more likely to encounter challenges such as low self-esteem, academic failure, and poor relationship decisions.

According to his findings, majority of sexual problems that occur in marriages comes from past sexual experiences.

The outspoken media personality ward off the tweep’s skeptical reasoning, advising him to refrain from ridiculing virtue and implying that those who lack it may not fully understand its value.

He backed up his claims with statistics saying that 71% of men who had only slept with their spouse reported satisfaction with their marriage, while 64% of women who had only had sex with their spouse claimed happiness in their marriage.

In his words:

“Virgins have the lowest divorce rates. Women who married as virgins have a 65% chance having a very happy marriage than their non-virgin counterpart. “When it comes to sex, less experience is better, at least for the marriage,” – institute for family studies.

“71% of men who have only slept with their spouse reported satisfaction with their marriage, while 64% women who’ve only had sex with their spouse say they’re happy in their marriage.

“Women who’ve had 6 to 10 sexual partners were 13 percent less likely to report marital happiness. For men who have slept with more than 21 partners, they were 15 percent less likely to say they were satisfied with their marriage.

“Non-virgins are projected to suffer more economic lack, low self esteem, academic failure and bad relationship choices.

“In this pornographic world, virginity is a proof of discipline and focus. If anyone should be embarrassed, it should be the other party that revels in sexual promiscuity.

“There’s nothing shameful about marrying on a clean slate. Most sexual problems in marriage stem from past sexual experiences. Lastly, even if there was no benefit of virginity, we ought to stay virgin till marriage because God commanded it. God is wise, I’ll rather follow Him, than follow the bandwagon.

“Stop trying to ridicule virtue just because you lack it.”