Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has celebrated her friend and colleague, Mary Igwe on her birthday today, January 10.
Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared a beautiful photo of the celebrant.
In her caption, Destiny Etiko started by wishing Mary Igwe a happy birthday and using the title “PREMIUM QUEEN” to emphasize her high regard for her friend.
Drama Doll as she’s fondly called, prays her birthday marks a turning point, ushering in a new era of even greater success in her life.
She wish her more open doors, more money, long and prosperous life, filled with heavenly blessings.
In her words:
“Happy blessed birthday to u PREMIUM QUEEN 👸
@mary.igwe ⭐️
Wishing you long life and prosperity with heavenly blessings baby girl 🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩
I pray that your birthday marks the very beginning of more greatness in your life in jesus name Amen 🙏
More undiluted grace
More light 💡
More open doors
More money 💰
Cheers boo🥂”
See below;
