Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has celebrated her friend and colleague, Mary Igwe on her birthday today, January 10.

Taking to her Instagram page, the thespian shared a beautiful photo of the celebrant.

In her caption, Destiny Etiko started by wishing Mary Igwe a happy birthday and using the title “PREMIUM QUEEN” to emphasize her high regard for her friend.

Drama Doll as she’s fondly called, prays her birthday marks a turning point, ushering in a new era of even greater success in her life.

She wish her more open doors, more money, long and prosperous life, filled with heavenly blessings.

In her words:

“Happy blessed birthday to u PREMIUM QUEEN 👸

@mary.igwe ⭐️

Wishing you long life and prosperity with heavenly blessings baby girl 🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩❤️🤩

I pray that your birthday marks the very beginning of more greatness in your life in jesus name Amen 🙏

More undiluted grace

More light 💡

More open doors

More money 💰

Cheers boo🥂”

