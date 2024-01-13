Big Brother Naija star, Erica Nlewedim, reproach men who brag about having a high body count as she questions who they expect to marry them.

Erica took to her Twitter (X) page to reveal how some men boasts about their body count as though it is something of pride.

The brand influencer added that such men would still be the one to turn around and shame some women, as she wondered who they expect to marry them.

In her words:

“It’s so funny how men are actually boasting about having a high body count like it’s a thing of pride who will marry you? And you also have the guts to shame women 🤦🏽‍♀️🤣”

Check out reactions trailing her statement below:

@mickytob78 said: “A key that open many locks is called a Master key.. But a lock that can be opened by any key is a useless lock.. So being a Master key is a thing of pride😊😊”

Erica replied: “You being the lock that can be opened by any key 👍 keep it up”

@nkamwebonera said: “Erica, my heart can’t take you being dragged on this app all the time. Leave these shameless people alone 🤲”

@Nenye_luv remarked: “The standard is for women only 😂”

@nkamwebonera commented: “Erica, my heart can’t take you being dragged on this app all the time. Leave these shameless people alone 🤲”

See her post below: