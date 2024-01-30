The Grammys has sparked an uproar on social media after leaving out the names of superstar Nigerian singers, Tems and Wizkid from their award list.

Earlier today, the Grammys released the list of African singers who have won Grammy Awards in the past years.

African musicians who have won the coveted award since it’s inauguration in the 1960s have been listed by the organizers of the 66th Grammy Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 4.

The late legendary South African singer Miriam Makeba was the first musician from Africa to win a Grammy award, according to the list.

Nigerian music sensation Sade Adu also make history as the first Nigerian to win the prestigious award worldwide. Afrobeats superstar, Burna Boy, on the other hand, became the last and most recent Nigerian to win the award according to the list.

See the list below…

Check out reactions trailing the list below:

@Bigsam: “No Wizkid,,,,, No Tems,,,, Lmao 😂

In the just listed African Grammy winners

When we say those two are built on other people’s success known as Gumbody,, Dem go think say we dey hate,,lol 😂 Grammy just clarified us now. Wizkid FC know your place from Now on till Sunday 👍👍”.

@Big muller: “Wizkid and Tems no get Grammy 🤌😂 What a great time to be alive 🔥🔥🔥🔥”.

@Davidoffct: “Grammy released a list of African artists who have won the Grammy Award and Wizkid is no where to be found on their list, so na Iron that boy dey flaunt since?😂😂”.