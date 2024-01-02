Mr Joseph Aloba, late singer, Mohbad‘s father sparks outrage online as he is set to release a tribute album for his late son while opening up on the motive behind the music.

It would be recalled that Mohbad died on the 12th of September 2023 under mysterious circumstances.

Mohbad’s father, MR Aloba who is very fond of his late son opened up on his intention to release an album for his son.

It was revealed that the song titled ‘Itunu’ is a tribute to honour the memory of his late son whose death had sparked controversies across the country.

Check out reactions trailing his song release:

Danielbenzmusic said: “There’s nothing wrong I really want to hear this on repeat it’s inspirational 💨🎶”

sadeshittu remarked: “where do you think MOH got his talent from? so you want the man to die if depression after his only hope is gone??? life goes”

mayorsoj berated: “If there’s any award for ‘’shämëlëss father of the year’’ , this man deserves it 🤦🏽🤦🏽”

d_realsoj commented: “This man wan tap him son glory take shine, meanwhile the deceased son is still laying down there in the mortuary. He’s prolly not thinking of how to lay him to rest instead he’s dropping an album. He’s indeed a heartless father. 😢”