A Twitter personality Jay Naija has taken to his page to give his opinion about the recent song of singers Mohbad and Chike.

Jay Naija opined that the song between the two singers Chike and Mohbad is a great one and perhaps might be the greatest song of the latter, Chike.

According to him, before Mohbad died, he gave Chike one of his greatest music of his career.

It would be recalled that the late singer who had died on the 12th of september 2023 had collaborated with Chike to release their song, Egwu.

The song has been making the rounds and has been well accepted by fans who enjoy the song and reminisce about the late singer.

Also, the song has been trending on various streaming platforms.