The management of late singer,

Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad has reportedly sue Mohbad’s father for defamation of character as they demand withdrawal of his denigatory statement, and payment of N200M in damages.

It would be recalled that the ‘Ko por ke’ singer’s father had alleged in an interview with TVC that his 27-year-old late son had a will.

He had alleged that the will wasn’t signed but thumb-printed and he recently found out about it after his son’s demise.

Mohbad’s management had released a statement denying the claim, as they declared that such will does not exist and that they’ve never heard of it.

A legal letter was allegedly sent by Mohbad’s management through their lawyers that Mohbad’s father has been sued and an apology being demanded with a withdrawal of his ‘denigatory’ statements and the sum of N200M is being demanded by Mohbad’s management for damages.

