Nkechi Blessing, an actress, captivates netizens as she attempts to baptize the hype man with cash by making it rain money on him.

The Nollywood actress was spotted having the time of her life at a party in the Nigerian capital of Lagos.

All pumped and fired up by the words the hype man was saying, Nkechi Blessing kept on spraying money on the hype man who kept calling for more.

When the bundle she held finished, she brought out some more and continued in the act.

See reactions below:

@kosi_nathaniel said: “There is money in Nollywood, She sprays funds….lol

When Mr IBU there legend in nollywood was in Hospital how much she donate?”

@Dgreatbundee commented: “I consider this habit of spraying money as touting”

Dr_Pharouk said: “Most people do not know that there’s a spirit behind hyping people.”

@adetosage alleged: “She they craz, na olosho money. There is nothing in Nollywood.”

@Loveth_sa commented: “The same Nollywood wey be sey if the men s**k na public go send funds?

These women, na dem know where dem dey see funds from.”

Watch video below …