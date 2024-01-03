BBNaija All-stars housemate, Pere Egbi has accused his fellow housemates of “living a very fake life” on social media.

He dropped the bombshell on “Spill With Phyna,” hosted by none other than ex-BBNaija winner, Phyna herself.

According to him, their flashy online personas mask the truth about their actual financial realities.

Pere Egbi revealed that although those BBNaija housemates post designer duds and luxury vacations, it’s all a carefully crafted illusion, masking their empty bank accounts.

“Some of our BBN colleagues dey live fake life well well. A lot of them.” he said.

Reacting to this, Phyna concurred with him, referencing their colleague, Khloe’s assertion that she had never flown in economy class.

Pere called Khloe’s assertion “nonsense”.

Watch the video below:

