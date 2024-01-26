Popular BBNaija star, Tacha Akide has criticized the critics of her most recent podcast episode featuring Phyna for their herd mindset.

The radio host’s negative remarks on the Spill it with Phyna podcast have recently made headlines.

She has since been hauled for her remarks, but she argued that those dragging her are not intelligent.

Tacha claims that the majority of the videos that have been released are merely trailers for their chats, not the full episode.

She thinks this is the reason fake news spreads so quickly—most people just follow the herd and do the wrong thing.

Tacha asserts that the majority of people do not attempt to comprehend the context of her remarks because they already believe that everything she says is incorrect.

Watch the video below: