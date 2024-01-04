Popular Nigerian disc jockey, Florence Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy shoots her shot at former admirer, Asiwaju Lerry following her broken relationship with Ryan Taylor.

It would be recalled that the billionaire heiress found love in the year 2023 and got heartbroken after a separation from her boyfriend who turned fiancee in weeks.

Taking to the micro blogging platform, X, DJ Cuppy subtly shoots her shot at a former admirer and influencer, Ashiwaju Lerry.

Recall that Lerry used to be one of the biggest fan of the popular disc jockey and never shy to express how much he felt about Cuppy.

He once attended a family event of the Otedolas where he got to finally meet her in person.

In the post DJ Cuppy makes a move on Lerry publicly, stirring a wave of reactions from social media users.

“Hiiiiiii it’s me again 🥹 @_AsiwajuLerry,” she wrote.

Check out reactions trailing her post below:

Opeolu_waa said: “Toxic ex, rest he moved on with a babe with better head game.”

_oluwaseun9 noted: “Lerry is married already no dey disturb person husband.”

charlie_1249 penned: “them don reject you finish, na lerry you wan use guide??? anyways make i plaster. 🤣”

temiszn wrote: “You wan scatter the innocent boy relationship?”

AkposJim added: “She don remember last option 🤦🏾‍♂️”