Mr Aloba, father of late talented singer Mohbad, sparks outrage as he reveals what he will tell his son if given opportunity to see him for the last time.

It would be recalled that Mohbad passed away in a controversial circumstances on 12 September, 2023.

According to Mr Aloba, he would tell Mohbad to be very careful on the kind woman he chooses as a wife.

He revealed how he couldn’t eat nor sleep for 3 days when he heard about his son’s untimely death.

He said:

“If I have the opportunity to see my son Mohbad again, I’ll tell him to be careful about the kind of woman he chooses to marry in his next life.

“When I heard about Mohbad’s d£ath, I did not eat nor drink water for 3 days, on the 7th day I peeped for 1 hour due to the tension I was passing through.”