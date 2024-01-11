The viral Mummy Zee is thrilled to visit NNPC with her husband in order to get their N200K fuel voucher.

Recall that the internet sensation was showered with presents from the general public following her admission that she had to get up at 4:30 a.m. to make her husband breakfast.

Her gifts included laptops, millions of naira, laptops, and other items. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) promised a N200K voucher among the gifts she received.

She announced on social media that she and her spouse had received the company’s voucher.

An image she shared on her page shows her holding a large voucher card which showed the amount they had gifted her.

She wrote:

“First stop:

A visit to

@nnpclimited

to redeem our 200,000 naira pms voucher.

Zion just woke up and was booting😂.

@AbiolaAdebisi7″

See the post below;