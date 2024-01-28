Deborah Olaki Adebisi, popularly referred to as Mummy Zee, has bagged ambassadorial deal with Swift Pay, a fintech company.

The expectant mother announced the good news on her Twitter (X) account, revealing that it is her first ambassadorial deal since going viral earlier this month.

She shared a video showing the moment a team from Swift Pay visited her home to deliver the good news as well as some of its customised souvenirs.

Mummy Zee wrote; “It’s with delight that I announce my first ambassadorial deal with @swyftpay_io, a payment service provider that is renowned for having the most efficient Dollar Card Service and the best Customer Care I have ever experienced.

Social media users flooded comment section with congratulatory messages.

@FavorGrace90 wrote; Congratulations 🎉🎊. This is just the beginning

@Don_TEE; Issa very Debbie January

@hashtagtweets; Naija feminists coven after seeing this tweet

@CityBoyyxxx; Mummy Zee just come online air Tacha like say na dust wey don settle😂 🤣