Twitter sensation, Deborah Olaki, popularly known as Mummy Zee, warms hearts as she gifted the sum of N600K to an influencer as a birthday gift days after receiving millions of naira in donations.

It would be recalled that some days ago, Mummy Zee went viral on social media over a tweet she made, which also opened the door for multiple prizes and donations.

A social media influencer, Sir Dickson who was pivotal in the success of the married woman’s story was rewarded for his kindness from her.

As Sir Dickson celebrates his 31st birthday on Friday, January 12, 2024, Mummy Zee gifted him with a staggering sum of N600K, stirring heartwarming emotions from netizens.

See some reactions below:

iconicsteve01 stated: “Awww That’s a great gesture from mummy zee to my birthday mate.”

0noriode said: “Ah Just last week here you hadn’t seen 500k, now you’re sending someone 600k. 2 seconds everywhere wetin?”

EduEle5 noted: “You did well Debbie🥰🥰🥰. Na this your heart go continue to attract all the good things of life for you. Well-done.”

Joseph_icon1 reacted: “If you like send pass your power because of wetin twitter people talk. If e red again dem no go send you oo.”

See below: