Viral Twitter sensation, Mummy Zee has been called out for labeling daughter’s school as shabby after hitting fame.

It would be recalled that Mummy Zee had gone viral after waking up to cook for her husband around 4:30 am, which stirred the hearts of charitable Nigerians.

Amidst her fame, she had noted that she is changing her daughter’s school where they teach shabbily.

One netizen put her in check by reminding her not to use derogatory terms to describe her daughter’s ex school.

Mummy Zee quickly apologized for the word and deleted the tweet.

The tweep wrote:

“This is wrong, Mummy Zee. Using “shabby,” a derogatory term, to define the teaching of a school that accommodated your kid despite paying a meager “10k per term” is wrong. At best, it suggests pomposity and an “I better pass my neighbor” mentality that most Nigerians display when they make little wealth or “upgrade their level.” “10k per term” is such a paltry fee that can even cr!pple the school’s growth. They have teachers who are paid monthly, they have a school building to maintain, and other recurrent expenditures yet, they charged that low because you and other parents couldn’t afford more. The school was suited for your level at the time. At best, you should appreciate the school for accommodating your child when life was rough.”.

