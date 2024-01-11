Nollywood actress, Nancy Uche has announced that she will soon become a grandmother as her second daughter, Omah Ijeoma Nnebe and her husband are expecting her first child.

The movie producer shared the good news via her Instagram page.

Nancy Uche shared beautiful photos of a heavily pregnant Omah Nnebe and her husband.

She captioned it;

“God is faithful 🙏🏽

My baby is having a baby 💃🏽

Congratulations to my daughter and her husband ❤️🎉 @omah_nnebe”

Her daughter, Chinenye Nnebe also took o Instagram to celebrate.

She wrote;

“My Heart Is So Full ❤️

God is so good 🙏🏽

Y’all I’m about to be an Aunty 🥺😭

Congratulations to my beautiful sister @omah_nnebe and her darling husband @dj_noah_official_page

Y’all thought I was a great chief bridesmaid wait until you see me resume my aunty duties 😁”



