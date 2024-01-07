Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari has reportedly welcomed her fifth child with her mystery husband.

The thespian made the heartwarming announcement on her official Instagram page and the microblogging platform X on Sunday, January 7th.

Nadia Buari uploaded a beautiful picture of herself cradling her alleged fifth child, his faces hidden from view.

The caption simply read, “My beautiful blessing,” radiating love and joy.

While some fans expressed their excitement and showered Buari with well wishes, others voiced curiosity about her decision to keep her children’s faces private.

kevin.taylor_official: “How many kids do you currently have? Why have you had so many children?”

chiza_da_queen: “No need posting when we can’t see their faces”

opu_piz: “It’s her page yes ! but truth is there’s no point posting when you don’t want their faces to be visible . Enjoy your total privacy Queen. All the same Congratulations.”

realbae_b: “This woman can hide worlds economy.”

See her post below;

